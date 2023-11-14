Middle school thriving on community help

[ Prem Chetry ]

LUMLA, 13 Nov: The Government Middle School (GMS) in Kuntse Dundunghar in Lumla subdivision of Tawang district has proved that community resource mobilisation is the best way to run any educational institution, without depending on government funds.

The school has been running its hostel since 2009 with funds donated by parents, teachers, and other generous people.

“Earlier, the enrolment was very poor, as many students from far-flung villages, including Buri, Yuisar, Marmey, Loudung, Lungla and Bleteng, could not enrol in the absence of boarding facility. There was a small hut which was converted into a hostel in the 2009-’10 academic session. Since then, the enrolment has increased,” said GMS Headmaster Tsering Wangchuk.

He thanked the administrative officers, public leaders, the villagers and well-wishers “who come forward in this noble work for the betterment of the school and the society.”

A parent, who provides firewood for the hostel, said, “I am thankful to the headmaster and the teachers of the school for managing the hostel. My house is in a remote village, and my child could not come as a day scholar. I bring firewood every week for the hostel because my child is here now.”

The teachers, students and parents also assist the school in other ways, such as by preparing special meals like momo and noodles, and collecting firewood for the school. Thus, the students learn every aspect of living.

The school has 120 students, and 60 of them are boarders hailing from remote border villages.