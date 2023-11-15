BJP working for country’s all-round development: Wahge

SEIJOSA, 14 Nov: Pakke-Kessang MLA Biyuram Wahge highlighted various state and central government programmes being implemented under the current dispensation, and said that the BJP government is working for all-round development of the country on all fronts.

The MLA said this during a public meeting here on Monday, which was attended by people from Pakke, Passo, Pappu Valley, Dissing Pisso, and Seijosa.

He also highlighted the developmental activities being implemented in Pakke-Kessang district under his leadership. “Before I was elected as the MLA, there was no proper infrastructure, road communication, electrification, or mobile network connectivity in the areas. Now all the developmental activities, especially in the fields of road communication, health and education, have improved and the remaining works are in progress,” he said.

Clarifying the matter of Pakke Wildlife Sanctuary, which was notified as a reserved forest way back in 1980, Wahge said that “some parts of other districts, including capital Itanagar, are also facing the same problems under the wildlife reserve issues and demanding de-reservation,” and added that “the state government is initiating steps to resolve the issues.”

With regard to issuing land allotment to the people of the district, Wahge assured to provide land allotment to the people before the 2024 elections.

Former minister Atum Welly, who recently joined the BJP, commended the chief minister and Wahge “for initiating rapid development in the district,” and said that “I joined the BJP to support for the development of the area.”

ZPC Menyang Wahge sought “de-reservation of Pakke-Kessang district, which has affected the people of the area,” while district BJP president Pani Tayam highlighted the activities carried out by the party’s workers in the district.

Sports Authority of India Vice Chairman Sanjeev Tana, who also attended the meeting, “highlighted the details on the issues of Pakke Wildlife Sanctuary and stressed for de-reservation process,” the party informed in a release.

Youth leader Motilal Natung emphasised on “the need to uplift the educated unemployed youths of the district,” it said.

Organising chairman Tadap Nabam, Devegolo GPC Sunil Golo, former ASMs Doko Kino and Rapik Tachang, and former ZPM Dodum Tok also spoke.

Among others, state BJP vice president Tarh Tarak, ZPMs Sunil Nabam and Tana Naya Tara, panchayat leaders, GBs, and party workers from Pakke, Passo, Pappu Valley, Dissing Pisso and Seijosa attended the meeting.