Tedir asks students to be dedicated to studies

DOIMUKH, 14 Nov: Education Minister Taba Tedir exhorted the students of Govt College Doimukh (GCD) to be dedicated to their studies to achieve their goals in life.

Addressing the students and faculty members at the inaugural ceremony of the 10th College Week celebration of GCD on Tuesday, he apprised them of the financial assistance that the present government has announced to provide to students who qualify for the UPSCE prelims, and to sportspersons participating in state, national and international levels.

He advised the students to “refrain from getting enrolled in college for student union elections like AAPSU and ANSU,” and said that “a college should be considered as a temple to get better education.”

With regard to the problems of the school, such as lack of an auditorium and canteen, and shortage of bus, water and classrooms on the campus, which are mandatory for any college to qualify for the NAAC, the minister promised to “take up the matter in next budget session and put my best efforts to fulfill the basic requirement of the college by next year.”

GCD Principal Dr Taw Azu presented an overview of the college, and said that it is “the fourth largest government college, next to DN College, JNC, and Tezu College, in terms of enrolment.”

The college’s students’ union general secretary MR Taniang submitted a memorandum to the minister.

Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara advised the students to “take advantage of the College Week celebration to show your hidden talents.”