India should monitor developments in border with Myanmar

Neighbouring Myanmar is witnessing intense fighting between anti-junta rebel groups and the military. Myanmar’s generals are facing their biggest test since taking power in a 2021 coup after three major ethnic minority forces launched a coordinated offensive in late October, capturing some towns and military posts in Chin and Shan states. As per a report, anti-junta fighters in Myanmar’s Chin state are trying to gain control of part of the porous border with India. They have reportedly taken over two military outposts on the mountainous frontier.

There are also reports that, due to intense fighting between rebels and Myanmar military, the people are fleeing towards Mizoram. The report of rebels taking over the border outposts with India is a matter of serious concern. Most of the armed insurgents of the NE region are based in Myanmar. With the Army losing control of the border, this might make things complicated for India. The anti-junta fighters might use the border for smuggling to sustain their activities. The Indian government should carefully examine the evolving situation. Already, allegations of Myanmarese nationals’ involvement in the Manipur crisis have worried the security agencies. With anti-junta rebels gaining control of the border, the situation might get more complicated in the days to come.