Mishra urges BJP leaders to ensure party’s victory in Sagalee

SAGALEE, 14 Nov: State BJP general secretary (organisation) Ananta Narayan Mishra on Tuesday urged all party leaders of Sagalee in Papum Pare district to “strengthen the party for victory in the forthcoming elections in 2024.”

After inaugurating the BJP’s Sagalee mandal office here, Mishra said that “local MLA and former chief minister Nabam Tuki is a good person but in the wrong place,” and added that “his Congress party is corrupt and he is also a part of it.”

Mishra stressed on changing “the developmental leadership of Sagalee assembly constituency.” He also highlighted the state and central government programmes being implemented in the state, and said that “the BJP government is working for all-round development in the state on all fronts.”

Party spokesman Dominic Tadar, who is also the chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Khadi & Village Industries Board, stressed on having a “Congress-mukt state,” and urged the party leaders to “strengthen the party at the grassroots level and focus on the party’s victory in Sagalee in the 2024 election.”

District BJP in-charge Tadam Haging Cherom and the BJP’s mandal president Techi Takia also spoke, the party informed in a release.