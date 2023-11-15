2,000 from Myanmar cross over to India amid gunfight in Chin state

AIZAWL, 14 Nov: Over 2,000 Myanmar nationals entered India through the international border in Mizoram over the last 24 hours after airstrikes following an intense gunfight in the neighbouring country’s Chin state, an official said on Monday.

James Lalrinchhana, the deputy commissioner of Champhai district, which shares a border with Myanmar’s Chin state, told PTI that an intense gunfight broke out between Myanmar’s ruling junta-backed forces and militia group People’s Defence Force (PDF) on Sunday evening.

The fighting started after the PDF attacked two military bases in Khawmawi and Rihkhawdar in Chin state near the Indian border, he said, adding that the fighting continued till Monday.

Over 2,000 people from Khawmawi, Rihkhawdar and the neighbouring villages in Chin crossed over to India and took shelter in Zokhawthar in Champhai district

due to the gunfight, Lalrinchhana said.

The Myanmar military base in Rihkhawdar was taken over by the militia in the early hours of Monday, and the base in Khawmawi was also taken over by them in the afternoon, he said.

In retaliation, the Myanmar Army launched airstrikes on Khawimawi and Rihkhawdar villages on Monday, he said. At least 17 people injured in the gunfight were brought to Champhai for treatment, Lalrinchhana said.

A 51-year-old civilian from Myanmar, who was already living in Zokhawthar, died when the gunfight was happening on the other side of the border, the DC said.

Local sources said that he was allegedly hit by a stray bullet from across the border.

Zokhawthar Village Council president Lalmuanpuia told PTI that five personnel of the Chin National Army (CNA), which was a part of the PDF, were killed in the gunfight.

Lalmuanpuia said that more than 6,000 people from Myanmar were already living in Zokhawthar before the gunfight started.

Six districts of the state – Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Serchhip, Hnahthial and Saitual – share a 510-km-long border with Myanmar’s Chin state.

The first influx from the neighbouring country happened in February 2021, when the junta seized power. Since then, thousands of people from Myanmar have taken shelter in the northeastern state.

According to the state’s home department, 31,364 Myanmar nationals are currently living in different parts of the state. The majority of them live in relief camps, while others are accommodated by their local relatives, and some live in rented houses.

The Myanmar nationals taking shelter in Mizoram are from the Chin community, who share ethnic ties with the Mizos.

40 Myanmar soldiers sent back

Meanwhile, at least 40 of the 43 Myanmarese soldiers who had fled to Mizoram after the PDF overran two military bases in the neighbouring country’s Chin state, were handed over to the Myanmar military government on Tuesday, an official said.

He said that the soldiers approached the Mizoram Police in Zokhawthar in Champhai district on Monday after the PDF raided the two military bases in Rihkhawdar and Khawmawi in Chin state.

“Forty Myanmarese soldiers fled to Zokhawthar and approached Mizoram Police on Monday, while three others did the same on Tuesday,” the official told PTI.

He said that around 40 Myanmar soldiers were handed over to the Assam Rifles, which in turn handed them over to the Myanmar military government at Tamu in Myanmar on Tuesday. The remaining soldiers will also be pushed back, he added.

A senior state home department official said that around 2,500 to 5,000 people from Chin state have fled to Mizoram following heavy gunfight between Myanmar Army and pro-democracy rebel groups since Sunday.

Champhai Deputy Commissioner James Lalrinchhana confirmed that the rebels attacked two military bases in Rihkhawdar and Khawmawi.

In retaliation, the Myanmar Army also launched airstrikes at both these places, officials added.

Zokhawthar village council president Lalmuanpuia claimed that at least seven members of the PDF have been reportedly killed in the airstrikes.

Zokhawthar and Khawmawi are located in close proximity, divided by the Tiau river, which runs along the Indo-Myanmar border, while Rihkhawdar is about 4 kms from Zokhawthar. (PTI)