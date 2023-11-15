ICR DA hosts border affairs meeting

ITANAGAR, 14 Nov: Delegates from Narayanpur circle in Assam attended a ‘border affairs meeting’ at the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) deputy commissioner’s office here on Tuesday.

According to Banderdewa CO Toko Anu, this was the first border affairs meeting hosted by the ICR district administration in the state capital.

“The agenda of the meeting was to discuss amicable solutions of border disputes and expedite infrastructure development in Narayanpur and Banderdewa areas,” she said.

“The layout action plan for the construction of a road in Tarajuli, Banderdewa circle, was also discussed in detail,” the CO informed. (DIPRO)