World Diabetes Day observed at TRIHMS

NAHARLAGUN, 14 Nov: Altogether 133 persons were screened during a camp organised by the Lions Club ICR, in collaboration with the non-communicable diseases (NCD) department of the TRIHMS, as part of observing the World Diabetes Day at the TRIHMS here on Monday.

Out of those screened, 11 were detected as suffering from diabetes, while 22 cases of hypertension, four cases of diabetes with hypertension, and 14 people suffering from obesity were detected.

Free blood sugar testing and measurement of the beneficiaries’ body mass index were also done during the camp.

The diabetes patients will be given medications free of cost by the NCD clinic at the TRIHMS. Dietary and lifestyle modification counselling was also given to the patients.

The screening camp was attended by, among others, TRIHMS Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Dukhum Raina, Lions Club ICR president Dr Minggam Pertin, Lions Club ICR secretary Dr Jego Ori, and TRIHMS NCD nodal officer Dr Asthomi Jamoh Pertin.