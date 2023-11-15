AAPSU conducts seat allocation prog

ITANAGAR, 14 Nov: A team of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) conducted a ‘seat allocation programme’ under the Arun Vidya scholarship 2.0 scheme at a city hotel here on Tuesday.

“The scholarship programme is an initiative to provide free coaching to bright prospective aspirants belonging to the BPL category,” the union informed in a release.

“The programme is being run with the theme ‘Reach the un-reached’, with the idea that some students are often deprived due to their economic conditions,” it said, and added that the programme was held in continuation of last year’s initiative, when the union had provided seats to more than 150 aspirants.

“This year, due to the limited coaching centres, only 80 seats were allocated to the meritorious aspirants in courses like APPSC, UPSC, APSSB, NEET, JEE, etc,” it said.

Among others, retired SSB DIG Sonam Yudron and Higher & Technical Education Joint Director Joram Muttu attended the programme.

The AAPSU has expressed gratitude to the coaching institutes in the ICR for supporting the student community of the state.