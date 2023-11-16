LIKABALI, 15 Nov: Lower Siang district administration in collaboration with Jorhat-based army recruitment office is going to conduct an Agniveer recruitment rally for shortlisted candidates of all districts of Arunachal at Likabali Military Station from 22 to 23 November.

The shortlisted candidates are requested to report at government higher secondary school in Likabali at 02:00 am on 22nd November along with admit card and other relevant documents as mentioned in recruitment notification.

For further queries, candidates may contact helpline number: ARO, Jorhat – 0376-2333136 & +91 69019-63193 and Mail at ap.upper@nic.in or aroiorhat2023@gmail.com or log in website for educational qualifications and other selection criteria www.ioin.indianarmv.nic.in