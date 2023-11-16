Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra launched in Tawang

TAWANG, 15 Nov: Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi and Viksit Bharat Sankalp Tawang district in-charge Dr. Veena Kumari Darmel jointly launched the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra by flagging off the IEC vehicle here in the district on Wednesday.

The journey began with a stop at Gyangkhar GP, where a documentary on union government’s developmental initiatives was screened.

The beneficiaries of welfare schemes also were honored and their success stories were recorded as ‘Meri Kahani Meri Zubani.’

Then the IEC van proceeded to Kyidphel GP, coinciding with the ongoing 3rd Seva Apke Dwar 2.0 event, inaugurated earlier by public leader Tenzin Monpa, EAC Kyidphel Tsering Choden, and other officials.

During the Seva Apke Dwar camp at Kyidphel, MLA Tsering Tashi highlighted the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to develop India by 2047.

This vehicle will traverse 87 Gram Panchayat segments in Tawang district by January 23, 2024, carrying informational materials. (DIPRO)