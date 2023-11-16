SAD camps organized

LEPORIANG, 15 Nov: A Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 camp was organized at govt secondary school campus here in Papum Pare district on 14 November.

Over 50 people from Leporiang circle availed services provided by 14 departments.

The programme was inaugurated by Sagalee ADC Audil Toko in the presence of Leporiang CO Nido Terin, PRI leaders and GBs of the circle.

Another SAD 2.0 camp was also organized in Kaying by the Siang district administration on 15 November.

More than 300 people benefitted from the camp.

Besides the general administration, various government departments participated in the camp.

The camp was inaugurated by Rumgong-Kaying MLA Talem Taboh in presence of Siang Deputy Commissioner PN Thungon.

The East Siang district administration also organized a SAD 2.0 camp at Rani village in Ruksin on Wednesday. Over 300 people availed the services provided by 26 departments during the camp.

The SAD camp was inaugurated by Rani ZPM Besing Tatin. Tatin also inaugurated “Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” earlier in the day. (DIPRO)