Arunachal Literature Festival begins

Govt committed to support literary activities: Felix

ITANAGAR, 17 Nov: IPR & Printing Minister Bamang Felix said that the state government is “committed to provide every support for the cause of literary progress” and urged the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) to “draw out a pragmatic mechanism to upkeep the literary mission in the state.”

Addressing the inaugural session of the three-day 5th Arunachal Literature Festival (ALF) at the DK Convention Hall here on Thursday, Felix invited young people to “participate and watch the literary discourses during various sessions to sharpen and enhance your talent of writing.”

Felix observed that “the world is not complete without literature, as it is passed down from generation to generations,” and advocated conducting more such events.

Applauding the state’s literary pioneers and mentors – Padma Shri and Sahitya Academy awardee YD Thongchi, Padma Shri awardee Mamang Dai, and late Lummer Dai – “for their contributions towards achieving

this momentum to the literary world in the state, thus providing a platform to the local writers and poets to have meaningful discussions to upgrade their skills,” the minister expressed hope that there would be fruitful discussions during the festival.

Themed ‘Read, Reflect, Reimagine’, the 5th edition of the ALF, being organised by the IPR department in collaboration with the APLS, is aimed at promoting creative writing and providing a platform for interface between the local writers and established authors.

Many prominent authors, writers, poets, publishers, upcoming writers and literature lovers from across the state and outside are attending the three-day event.

The minister’s adviser Laisam Simai said that the ALF “is the biggest platform ever given to young budding talents of the state to explore their potentials in writing and hone their skills in creative writing.”

Expressing delight over the large turnout of people, “which is higher than the previous years,” Simai attributed the progress to Thongchi and Dai.

Sahitya Akademi Secretary Dr K Sreenivasara in his speech said that “literature festivals bring together the best of minds, provide freedom of creativity, and bring new knowledge for betterment of the society.”

IPR Director Onyok Pertin and Deputy Director Marbang Ezing also spoke.

The festival began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the dignitaries, followed by a welcome song by students of Green Mount School, Itanagar.

Other highlights of the inaugural session included the release of five books, cultural display by the arts & culture department, a book exhibition by the research department and booksellers, including Reader’s Realm, Itanagar.

Earlier in the day, 96 students from various schools of the Itanagar Capital Region participated in on-the-spot writing and painting competitions. The winners will be awarded prizes at the valedictory function.

The event will also feature sessions covering various aspects of literature by eminent authors, besides a poetry workshop with Tenzin Tsundue, a prose workshop with Pari Hilodari, poetry recitation, and short-story reading, among other things. (DIPR)