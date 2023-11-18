Militants abduct construction company employees in Longding

ITANAGAR, 17 Nov: A junior engineer and a supervisor of a construction company were abducted by armed militants at gunpoint in Longding district on Thursday night, police said.

A group of four armed militants reached a makeshift camp near an under-construction bridge close to the Tisa river and abducted junior engineer Sashan Yadav and company supervisor Liamgao Pansa, Longding SP Tumme Amo said.

The rebels also snatched away more than 20 mobile handsets from the construction workers, he said.

Self-styled sergeant Botai Wangsu of the NSCN-K (YA) faction is suspected to be behind the crime, the SP said.

The abduction was reportedly carried out by the banned outfit after the company refused to pay extortion money demanded by the group.

The district police and the Assam Rifles have launched a search operation to rescue the victims, the SP added. (PTI)