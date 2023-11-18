DCM lauds service of club’s founding members

NAMSAI, 17 Nov: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein lauded the dedicated service of the founding members of the Kumari Kachari Milan Jyoti Club (KKMJC) to the society, and for their work for the welfare and upliftment of the society through activities such as games and sports, and education and cultural events.

The DCM was speaking during the golden jubilee celebration of the KKMJC at the Kumari Kachari Govt Primary School in Kachari village in Changlang district on Friday.

“Established in 1973 by visionary individuals seeking to address the challenges faced by the youths in their village, the KKMJC has become a symbol of positive change,” Mein said, adding that the club, founded to advocate social welfare and education, “has initiated numerous programmes for the welfare and education of the village’s students.”

He acknowledged “the legacy of good works done by the members of the club” and exhorted them to “continue for several more years to come while maintaining mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence.”

Mein also assured to “facilitate financial aid towards the construction of the club’s building,” and released the club’s golden jubilee souvenir, titled ‘Our Aspirations’.

The event was attended also by Lekang MLA Jummum Ete Deori, Upper Lekang ZPM Jugesh Taye, Lower Lekang ZPM Bijoy Ballav Neog, senior citizens and executive members of the All Arunachal Pradesh Kachari Community Development Council and the Kumari Kachari Millon Jyoti Club. (DCM’s PR Cell)