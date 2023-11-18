MEDP on soap, detergent-making

CHANLI, 17 Nov: Thirty women, most of them members of SHGs, are participating in a 15-day NABARD-sponsored micro enterprise development programme (MEDP) on soap- and detergent-making, which got underway in Chanli village in Lower Dibang Valley district on Thursday.

Chanli is covered under the Centre’s vibrant villages programme (VVP).

The MEDP, which was launched by NABARD District Development Manager (DDM) Nitya Mili, is being conducted by NGO AAMYA.

“The skill training being implemented by AMYAA NGO will cover 30 women, mostly SHG members, with the objective to provide livelihood and income generation opportunities to these trainees by way of self-employment or setting up of own units,” the NABARD informed in a release.

Addressing the trainees, the GPM advised them to be dedicated towards the training, “as this will ensure self-employment and income generation for you,” and added that “some of the interested trainees can avail of bank loans for establishing their own units.”

Mili in his address advised the AMYAA to “follow up with the trainees for a period of at least six months, so that the objectives of the training, namely, self-employment and income generation, are met.”

The DDM apprised the trainees of schemes such as the GGKCCA, ANKY, ANBY, ANPPY, etc, and the social security schemes available with the banks.