Nalo, Wangsu flag off motorcycle expedition

ITANAGAR, 17 Nov: A motorcycle expedition themed ‘Northeast on wheels’, being undertaken by a group of motorcyclists from different parts of the country, was flagged off by Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo and Longding MLA Gabriel D Wangsu from the gonma premises here on Friday.

Pune-based NGO Amazing Namaste Foundation and Arunachal’s tourism department are jointly promoting the expedition.

Riders from Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Delhi on 17 motorcycles will travel to Ziro (L/Subansiri), Daporijo (U/Subansiri), Aalo (W/Siang), Mechukha (Shi-Yomi), Pasighat (E/Siang), Roing (Lower Dibang Valley), Tezu (Lohit) and Namsai (Namsai).

Nalo termed the expedition “an important event to explore and promote the tourism potentials of the state,” while Tourism Secretary Swapnil Mahesh Naik said that his department is “giving equal importance to adventure tourism and will support NGOs like Amazing Namaste Foundation for organising motorcycle expedition Season-2 in the state.”

Amazing Namaste Foundation president Atul Kulkarni said that “the objective of the expedition is not only to promote tourism but to explore the potentials of the state.”

He harked back to 2022, saying that “last year, the slogan ‘Jai Hind’ was written with 2,350 helmets in Tawang and recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records.” It was a joint initiative of the state government and the Amazing Namaste Foundation, he said.

Tourism Director KN Damo also attended the flagging-off ceremony.