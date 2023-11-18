Mini-marathon organised

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 17 Nov: The Leyu Welfare Society (LWS) organised a mini-marathon themed ‘Run for unity’, from Daporijo to Yigi Yorlo in Upper Subansiri district, on Thursday.

The event was aimed at generating awareness about the growing drug menace in the society.

LWS president Dr Jei Mara urged the youths to “come forward and participate in such sports events and activities conducted especially for social awareness,” and added that “every society should conduct such programmes to highlight social problems.”