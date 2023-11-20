No girl child shall be deprived of good education: Pakam

ITANAGAR, 19 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) chairperson Kenjum Pakam said that no girl child shall be deprived of good education ‘since nation begins from a family and the dawn of strong family depends on the women’s active role.’

Addressing the huge participants in two days women conference titled ‘Amrit Mahila Sammelan-2023,’ which concluded here at Siddhartha Hall on 18 November, Pakam said, “Solidarity is like a drop of water and people joining together is like an ocean.”

She also emphasized the need of gathering correct knowledge and wisdom in order to make the nation stronger.

All India Kalyan Ashram joint organising secretary Sandip Kaviswar, All India Kalyan Ashram Sah Mahila Pramukh Anuradha Bhatiya, programme organising chairperson Tana Yami, and Junaki Bora from Kalyan Ashram in Assam were the resource persons of the programme. They enlightened the participants on topics like “Contributions of women in nation building, ideal family and role of women, empowerment and economic independence of women during the programme.

Among others, prominent entrepreneur and founder of Lambu Subu Food & Beverages, Tage Rita was also present.

More than five hundred delegates from nineteen districts of the state participated in the event which was organized by the Arunachal Vikas Parishad.