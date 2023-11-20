TCS chief advocates for peace and harmony in society

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 19 Nov: Larji Rigia, president of the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS), emphasized the importance of peace and harmony in society while addressing a gathering during the 4th Leyu Welfare Society conference-cum-election.

Highlighting the significance of quality education for children, Rigia expressed, “Everyone should come forward and extend their support for the comprehensive development of all communities within society.”

He further urged all Tagin clan-based organizations to collectively work towards the holistic development of the Tagin community. Rigia appealed to every citizen within the Tagin community to support the decisions initiated by TCS for the welfare of the Tagin society.

Nyato Marde, chairperson of Upper Subansiri Zilla, stressed that ‘every citizen holds the duty and responsibility towards the well-being of society.’

The event saw participation from representatives of Tagin clan-based organizations and numerous dignitaries. It encompassed a three-day program featuring felicitation ceremonies, sports and cultural competitions, as well as debates and discussions focusing on societal development.