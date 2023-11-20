Arunachal Pradesh Central Government Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament begins

India Post defeats KV by 9 runs in opener

RONO HILLS, 19 Nov: India Post defeated Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) by nine runs in the opening match of the 7th Arunachal Pradesh Central Government Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament at RGU ground here on Sunday.

Kendriya Vidyalaya won the toss and opted to field first. They restricted India Post to a total of 128 runs in 20 overs.

In reply, KV could score only 119 runs.

Kunal Sahu of India Post, who scored 8 runs and took two wickets, was adjudged the Man of the Match.

The second match was played between NEEPCO and BSNL, in which the former defeated the latter by 62 runs.

Batting first, NEEPCO scored 162 runs in 20 overs.

Danial B scored 47 runs and Taba Ethan scored 40 runs for the team.

Chasing the total, BSNL was bowled out for only 100 runs in 18.1 overs.

Other participating teams are Prasar Bharati, SBI, RGU and AG.