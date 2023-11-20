PHED XI emerges as champions of 4th Hangover Veteran Football Tournament

YAZALI, 19 Nov: The PHED XI emerged as the champions of the 4th edition of the Hangover Veteran Football Tournament-cum-Winter Carnival 2023, held here on Sunday. The final match showcased PHED XI against Naharlagun United Football Club.

Education minister Taba Tedir, also the president of the Arunachal Olympic Association, attended the final tournament alongside Toko Tatung, secretary-general of the Arunachal Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Likha Maaj, former chairman of the rubber board.

The tournament commenced on 7 Nov with minister of sports Mama Natung inaugurating the event in presence of director of sports Tadar Appa.

Highlighting the significance of the tournament, Toko Soni, the founder chairman, emphasized that it is a non-profit event organized purely out of the love for football and to promote Yazali as a tourist-friendly destination.

“Through this tournament, we aim to make efforts in promoting Yazali and football in the area. This being the 4th edition, we’ll implement the lessons learned to enhance future editions. We extend our gratitude to all dignitaries, participating teams, and, most importantly, the people of Yazali for their support,” stated Soni.

Aside from the football matches, the Carnival also hosted cultural events and fashion shows. The event concluded with a performance by renowned Nepali singer Trishal Gurung on the final night.