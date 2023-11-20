MTB Tawang Challenge: Awangshi of Manipur wins XCO men’s junior event

TAWANG, 19 Nov: Thotmachan Awangshi of Manipur won XCO men’s junior (15.2kms) event of the MTB Tawang Challenge, which ended here on Sunday.

Dip Sagar Tamang from Nepal and Lambromi Phawa of Meghalaya secured the second and the third positions, respectively.

In the XCR men’s (7.6 km) event, Shiven and Ashish Sherpa from Himachal Pradesh secured the first position, while Ronel Khundrakpam and Thotmachan Awangshi of Manipur won the second position. Kevin John and Alvindrasion from Meghalaya finished third.

In the XCR men’s junior (7.6kms) event, Dip Sagar Tamang and Nipa Sherpa from Nepal won the first position, while Lambormi and Dalenmi from Meghalaya won the second position.

The third position was won by Laa Tam and Nayu Lapung from Arunachal Pradesh.