Legal adoption ensures hassle-free child adoption: WCD director

KOLORIANG, 21 Nov: Women & Child Development (WCD) Director Tokmem Pertin Loyi during an ‘awareness camp on legal adoption’ at the DC’s conference hall here in Kurung Kumey district on Tuesday appealed to the people to adopt children legally.

Loyi, who was on a weeklong tour of the district to participate in the ongoing celebration of the National Adoption Awareness Month, said that “adopting legal

means to adopt children saves the adopting parents from legal complicacies in future.”

The WCD director explained the concepts of adoption; authorities and agencies for adoption; who can be adopted; who can adopt; age criteria of prospective parents; and punitive provisions.

During an awareness programme, screening of videos and presentations on legal adoption were done for the benefit of the public. Kurung Kumey WCD Deputy Director Kago Maya Gyati also spoke.

In Koloriang, the team visited the one-stop centre, and the child helpline and women helpline centres.

The team also visited Sarli, Parsiparlo, Sangram, Chambang and Palin ICDS projects. In the course of the field visits, the team attended the legal adoption awareness campaign and inspected the ICDS projects, anganwadi centres and the crèches of the respective ICDS projects of the district. (DIPRO)