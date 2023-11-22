World Fisheries Day celebrated

JOLLANG, 21 Nov: The zoology department of Himalayan University here celebrated the World Fisheries Day on Tuesday.

Addressing the faculty members and students of the department, Zoology HoD Dr Feroz Ahmad Shergojri highlighted the availability of fish resources in Arunachal Pradesh “and the culture practices followed in the state,” the university informed in a release.

Dr Shergojri dwelt also on “possible commercialisation of fisheries of the state and the fish species that can grow faster in the high altitudes and foothills of Arunachal,” and said that “Indian major carps prefer warmer climates and are best suited for culture in the foothills as compared to Chinese carps, which can be cultured at high altitudes.”

The low temperature of the state also provides a great opportunity for trout farming, which is done at a very low scale and for local consumption only, he said, and called for conserving mahseer fish.

Dr Shergojri further emphasised on “taking up aquaculture as a career opportunity on a commercial scale, which will eventually help in sustainable conservation of the fish species of the state and provide employment to the youths.”

Zoology Department Assistant Professor Dr Nyaton Kitnya spoke about “the garra fish and the potential impact of introducing fingerlings on the survival and habitat of garra.”

She observed that “the fingerlings obtained from outside the state may spread diseases in the aquatic ecosystems of Arunachal, or, upon survival, may compete for food and space with the native fish populations of the state, especially garra, which could become a risk factor for the survival of the native fish species.”

In Lower Dibang Valley district, the fisheries department celebrated the day in headquarters Roing by organising a training programme on ‘Application and practices of fish feed in aquaculture’.

Fish farmers with outstanding performance in fish farming were felicitated, and fish feeds were distributed to the participants. A session on ‘practical aspects of fish farming’ was also held.

Around 20 farmers participated in the programme.

In Tirap district, the fisheries department celebrated the day by organising a programme to highlight the importance of sustainable fisheries management, and to draw attention to the crucial role of small-scale fish farmers in ensuring food security.

Speaking on the occasion, CO Ripi Doni encouraged the fish farmers to adopt new scientific methods to get better production.

Resource person from Tirap KVK, Phurin Songthing, spoke about management practice in aquaculture, while Fishery Officer Toni Apang enumerated the schemes under the fisheries department.

He informed that Tirap has been given a target of 100 beneficiaries by the state fisheries directorate “for enrolment in KCC scheme by 31 March, 2024.”

He explained the KCC scheme, under which fish farmers can avail of loans up to Rs 1.60 lakh from banks, without collateral, at 7 per cent rate of interest per annum, with additional interest subvention of 3 per cent or even 4 per cent for the fish farmers who repay on time.

The beneficiaries present were also enrolled into the KCC scheme.

Later, prizes were distributed to progressive fish farmers Summok Teyang, Wangjat Kuma and Ralim Khusia. (With inputs from DIPROs)