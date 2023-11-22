NCC car rally to mark 75th anniv

TAWANG, 21 Nov: As part of the 75th anniversary celebration of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), the Northeast region NCC directorate on 6 November launched a car rally that will conclude on 26 November.

The drivers have so far visited 277 schools, 151 colleges, and 44 districts, spanning six states. The rally’s primary objectives

are to instill camaraderie, leadership, sportsmanship, thirst for adventure, and patriotism among the youths.

Led by NCC Additional Director General Maj Gen Gagan Deep, the participants reached Tawang on the evening of 19 November, and were welcomed at the Tawang war memorial by Tawang Brigade Commander Brig VS Rajput. The participants paid homage to Jaswant Singh Rawat, a hero of the 1962 Sino-India war, at Jaswant Garh.

On 20 November, the participants visited Bumla Pass, and later interacted with the NCC cadets of the Govt Higher Secondary School here. Maj Gen Deep motivated the young cadets to “consider careers in the armed forces and other paramilitary services,” emphasising their role in nation-building.

The rally was flagged off from Tawang by Brig Rajput and Tawang ADC Rinchin Leta. (DIPRO)