Prabhari reviews preps for VBSY

TEZU, 21 Nov: The prabhari officer for Lohit district, Pankaj Kumar, reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) here in Lohit district on Tuesday.

Kumar, who is also the nodal officer for the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, instructed the officers to “work on a mission mode to achieve 100 per cent saturation of flagship welfare schemes.”

He reviewed the status of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan implementation and directed the officials concerned to “attain the objectives.”

Earlier, Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh highlighted the preparations for the VBSY. He also presented a brief on the various flagship schemes being implemented in the district.

During the review meeting, presentations were made on the activities to be conducted under the VBSY in Lohit district, and on the status of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan in the district. (DIPRO)