JNC hosts regional seminar

PASIGHAT, 21 Nov: Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here in East Siang district organised a ‘Regional investor seminar for awareness’ on Tuesday, in collaboration with its internal quality assurance cell (IQAC).

The seminar – the first of its kind in the college – was aimed at making the college fraternity aware of the risk, benefit and security involved in any mutual fund scheme.

The Security & Exchange Board of India’s Eastern Region AGM Joy Agarwal and Guwahati (Assam)-based BSE Sanjib Bora apprised the participants of the pros and cons of financial goals and investments.

JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh, Vice Principal Dr Leki Sitang and IQAC coordinator Dr DP Panda also spoke.