BOMDO, 21 Nov: Around 600 residents benefitted from services provided by 30 government departments during a Sewa Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp held at Bomdo village in Upper Siang district on Tuesday.

The camp was inaugurated by Bomdo GPC Dimum Yalik, in the presence of ADC Dochara Lama, administrative officers, HoD, PRI members, GBs, and others.

The ADC distributed garden tools, provided by the horticulture department, to SHG Medo Ane, and to individuals. (DIPRO)