SWCS made operational in K/Kumey, Kra Daadi

KOLORIANG, 21 Nov: The single-window clearance system (SWCS) was made operational in Kurung Kumey and Kra Daadi districts by issuing a new trading licence on Monday through the SWCS/ease of doing business (EoDB) portal.

In a small function, Kurung Kumey DPO Sangha Babung, on behalf of the DCs of the two districts, handed over a fresh trading licence to an applicant. He urged the citizens of the district to avail of the services under the EoDB to ensure seamless and transparent delivery of services.

A team from the planning & investment department imparted hands-on training to the officials concerned of the two district administrations to make the SWCS operational.

Single-Window Clearance Authority Chief Executive Officer Tabe Haidar commended the district planning officers and the Kurung Kumey and Kra Daadi district administrations for implementing EoDB in their districts. (DIPRO)