Industries dept gears up to host state-level women entrepreneurship workshop

ITANAGAR, 22 Nov: The state industries department is gearing up to host the state-level workshop on ‘Enabling women-led development reaching the last mile,’ at Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre here on 24 November.

A review meeting was held at the conference hall of Udyog Sadan here on Wednesday, which was attended by NITI Aayog director Mohd Zubair Ali Hashmi, industries secretary Hage Tari, director Jummar Bam and key officials of the department.

All key arrangements, including accommodation to participants from outside the state, transportation and other logistics, were minutely reviewed during the meeting.

More than 1000 women entrepreneurs from across the state are expected to participate in the workshop being organized by the industries department in collaboration with the Women Entrepreneurship Platform under the aegis of the State Support Mission of NITI Aayog. (DIPRO, Ziro)