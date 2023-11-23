Training for APSSB exam invigilators conducted

ROING, 22 Nov: A training session for centre superintendents, assistant centre superintendent’s and invigilators in preparation for the upcoming APSSB combined secondary level examinations 2023 took place at the VKV auditorium in Lower Dibang Valley district on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner Shashvat Saurabh provided an overview to the trainees on the importance of conducting fair and transparent APSSB examinations. He emphasized that invigilators must ensure the exams are conducted fairly and stressed, “It’s crucial to spread the message that any unfair means used will be reported to the authorities, and strict actions will be taken as per provisions of the law.”

He added, “This is the first time that Lower Dibang Valley district is hosting APSSB exam centers, and we must ensure its successful conduct with the infrastructure and resources available.”

APSSB nodal officer, EAC Nikita Panggam and assistant nodal officer, CO Gaurav Panwar, provided training to the CS, ACS and invigilators on the rules and regulations to be followed. (DIPRO)