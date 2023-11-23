NSS adopts Namsang vill

DEOMALI, 22 Nov: The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Wangcha Rajkumar Govt College (WRGC) here in Tirap district on Wednesday adopted Namsang village for three years from 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, NSS programme officer Ngamwang Lowang highlighted the roles and various social activities of NSS.

The NSS volunteers prepared a volleyball court and donated two volleyballs and a net for the village youth. The volunteers also cleaned the school campus and provided two dustbins.

Namsang Youth Council and the GB of the village assured their full support to NSS volunteers. (DIPRO)