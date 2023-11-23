Chongkham gets new ADC office

[ Pisi Zauing ]

CHONGKHAM, 22 Nov: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein dedicated the new ADC office building to the people of his constituency in Namsai district on Wednesday. The ADC office fulfilled a long-felt demand of the circle’s residents. Additionally, Mein inaugurated an auditorium at government higher secondary school on the same day.

Congratulating the community on the new assets, the DCM expressed that the building would bring the administration closer to the people, facilitating the redressal of public grievances. He encouraged everyone to make the best use of these assets, fostering a sense of ownership and belonging. Specifically addressing the students of GHSS Chongkham, he advised them to consider the auditorium as their own and maintain it impeccably.

The Tai Khamti Singpho Council, the All Tai Khamti Singpho Student’s Union, and the Chongkham Village Council members expressed gratitude to the deputy chief minister for continuously elevating the area through various welfare schemes.

“Under your leadership, we are confident that Namsai district will soon become the most prosperous district of Arunachal Pradesh,” stated ATKSSU president Branglin Injo. However, he also urged the DCM to ensure that there is no shortage of staff in the ADC office.

The event was attended by the Namsai DC, SP, Chongkham ADC, ZPM, and members of the general public.