Govt to set up development cell for women entrepreneurs

ITANAGAR, 24 Nov: The state government will set up a dedicated ‘development cell’ for women entrepreneurs with seed money of Rs 5 crore.

This was announced by Chief Minister Pema Khandu during the opening session of a ‘Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) workshop’ organised by the NITI Aayog at the DK Convention Centre here on Friday.

“The dedicated entrepreneurship centre for women will function as a hub for women entrepreneurs, providing access to mentorship, capacity-building exercises, and other programmes beneficial for women-led startups,” Khandu said, adding that the centre would also run dedicated incubation and acceleration programmes for women.

The CM also rolled out five new initiatives under the WEP, which are ‘Supporting clean energy entrepreneurship through Atal Innovation Centre-SELCO Foundation partnership’; ‘Engendering growth for vibrant homestay owners through the Maitri programme, in partnership with MakeMyTrip’; launching of NASSCOM Future Skills; a helpline for NE women entrepreneurs, in collaboration with FICCI FLO’; and the launch of BITS, Pilani, and Aditya Birla Foundation’s women entrepreneurs programme’.

These initiatives will be implemented by the NITI Aayog in all the states of the Northeast.

Lauding the NITI Aayog for the initiatives and conducting the workshop for women entrepreneurs of the region, Khandu informed that, over the past seven years, his government has adopted a holistic approach to creating an enabling environment for women entrepreneurs, which includes multiple interventions, such as policy support, monetary support through front-ended subsidies, earmarking of schemes for women entrepreneurs and micro-entrepreneurs, etc.

He specifically mentioned that “approximately 6,500 of more than 20,000 MSMEs in Arunachal Pradesh are owned by women.”

Referring to the state’s startup policy, spanning five years from its notification, Khandu said that, under the policy, “a minimum of one incubation centre will be established in the state.”

He further informed that a special clause to support the women entrepreneurs has been included in the Arunachal Pradesh Startup Policy, 2022-’23.

“We have mobilised more than 85,000 women into 9,301 SHGs, 951 PLFs and 27 model CLFs. We have provided credit linkages to more than 2,900 SHGs and provided more than Rs 33 crore bank credit to SHGs,” the chief minister said.

He opined that “it is only when women rise and break free from barriers that the nation witnesses the true potential of their limitless capabilities.”

“Women-led development has always been the priority of the government of India and the government of Arunachal Pradesh,” he added.

The new initiatives, Khandu said, are poised to make a significant impact on the landscape of women entrepreneurship, providing avenues for skill development, mentorship, and financial support.

“I request all of us present here, and indeed all our present and aspiring entrepreneurs of Arunachal Pradesh, to take advantage of these initiatives. Let use this platform, this golden opportunity, to unite, create, and pave the way for a future for women entrepreneurship promotion and reaching the last mile,” he said.

Among others, Atal Innovation Mission Director Yashodhara Rajoria, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, central and state government officials, and women entrepreneurs from various northeastern states attended the programme. (CM’s PR Cell)