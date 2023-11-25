Committee demands inclusion of local dialects in postal dept recruitment

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 24 Nov: The Joint Action Committee for the Postal Department Fiasco (JACPDF) – a conglomeration of around 12 civil society bodies – demanded that the state government move the file for inclusion of local dialects in the recruitment process of the postal department in Arunachal Pradesh.

Reiterating the committee’s stand that it is opposed to the recruitment of 2,596 gramin dak sevaks (GDS), JACPDF convener Raj Pao said that “bureaucrats of the postal department have given their consent to include local dialects and domicile certificates in the recruitment process if recommendation is made by the state government.”

“The superintendent of the Itanagar SBI office has also clearly stated that inclusion of local dialects is a matter of state government; so the JAC appealed to the state government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu to do the necessary action to provide job opportunity for the unemployed youths of the state,” he said.

Pao informed also that the communication ministry recently issued a notification, in which requirement of residential proof certificate has been excluded from the criteria for appointment to GDS posts.

The committee also appealed to the panchayat members of the state to “not allow or offer any house on rent to non-APSTs till the demand is not addressed in toto.”

The committee said that it has submitted representations to the authority concerned “for an amicable and early solution, but they are reluctant to look into the matter related to cancellation of appointment of non-APST candidates against 2,596 posts in 866 branch post offices across the state,” and added that, “instead of giving NOC, PRI leaders and villagers continue non-cooperation movement against the outsiders.”

The committee has been demanding implementation of local dialects recognised by the state government “in the GDS Recruitment Rules under 3 B II (ii) of the postal department; possession of domicile certificate of the state for each candidate; and immediate cancellation of earlier appointment of all non-APSTs by halting ongoing appointment process of non-APSTs.”