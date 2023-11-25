Arunachal’s handlooms, traditions featured in British House of Lords

[ Bengia Ajum ]

LONDON, 24 Nov: The handlooms and traditions of the Apatani and the Adi tribes of Arunachal Pradesh were featured prominently in the House of Lords of the British Parliament here as part of the celebration of the World Heritage Week.

The two tribes were highlighted in an event titled ‘hasta shilpam’, organised on Tuesday as part of the celebration by the Sanskruti Centre for Cultural Excellence, a UK-based arts charity. It was hosted by Baroness Verma, the UK’s former minister for energy & climate change and presently the chancellor of Roehampton University and chairperson of the UN Women, UK.

During the programme, Taba Menia, a native of Arunachal who is now a student at Oxford University, made a presentation on the Adi weaving techniques, textiles and garments. She explained various methods used for making traditional dresses and ornaments.

Also on the occasion, Ananya Vilina presented an Apatani folk dance. Earlier this year, the Tai Khamti language of Arunachal was highlighted by the Sanskruti Centre during the World Day for Cultural Diversity.

In her opening speech, Baroness Verma underscored the importance of preserving traditions and heritage, and commended the Sanskruti Centre for its continued efforts and cultural initiatives.

The handlooms and weaving traditions of Rajasthan, Sindh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Odisha were also presented through presentations and dances. The weaving tradition of Santhali tribe was also presented on the occasion.