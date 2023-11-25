SIC urges PIOs to be proactive

TAWANG, 24 Nov: State Information Commissioner (SIC) Sonam Yudron urged the public authorities to “proactively disclose information for transparency and accountability regarding public funds,” during an awareness session on the Right to Information (RTI) Act here on Thursday.

The SIC emphasised the importance of public information officers (PIO) “providing accurate and timely information to appellants,” and outlined the duties and responsibilities of the officers within their organisations.

She highlighted instances of the Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission penalising PIOs for failing to furnish information promptly to appellants, and urged the PIOs to “promptly respond to appellants’ requests and avoid unnecessary delays.”

Tawang SP DW Thongon gave assurance that “all RTI enquiries will be addressed promptly to resolve matters before they escalate to higher authorities.”

The PIOs on their part appealed to the SIC to “initiative measures to address appellants who fail to attend hearings,” and suggested “streamlining information collection” at the PIOs’ offices. (DIPRO)