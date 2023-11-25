Leparada becomes first dist with ODF+ status

BASAR, 24 Nov: Leparada has become the first district of the state to achieve the milestone of ODF+ status.

“This distinction signifies the significant progress made by the district in enhancing sanitation and solid liquid waste management, ultimately improving the overall quality of life for its residents,” the PHE&WS Department’s SBM (G) Mission Director S Yomcha informed in a release on Friday.

All the gram panchayats of 82 villages of the district have been declared open defecation-free plus (ODF+) in various categories, such as 74 ‘aspiring villages’, one ‘rising village’, and seven ‘model villages’, the release stated, and added that “it is pertinent to mention that Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase 2, has been launched by the central government with the key objective to sustain the ODF status of villages and to improve the level of cleanliness in rural areas through solid and liquid waste management activities, making all villages ODF+.”