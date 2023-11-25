Spl summary revision underway

ITANAGAR, 24 Nov: The special summary revision exercise, with 1 January, 2024 as the qualifying date, will be carried out from 27 October to 9 December, and the final publication of the electoral roll is scheduled for 5 January, 2024, the chief electoral office (CEO) informed in a release on Friday.

During a meeting with SPNO Chukhu Apa, district election officers (DEO), and superintendents of police (SP) of all the districts, Chief Electoral Officer Pawan Kumar Sain provided guidelines to the officers regarding “qualitative improvement in the special summary revision by increasing the elector population ratio in their respective districts,” the release said.

Sain urged the DEOs to “ensure that the appointed booth-level officers are proactively performing house-to-house verification.”

The demographically similar entries, photo similar entries, and dead and duplicate voters are to be removed as per the SoP, and all the pending forms in the district are to be disposed of on priority, the release said.

Depositing of licenced firearms (to be ascertained by the DEOs and the SPs), strengthening vigilance at check gates, and the status of electoral offences and preventive measures to put in place were also discussed during the meeting.

Apa directed all the SPs to “provide actual data related to FIR on electoral offence cases.”

It was decided that election-related activities should be performed with utmost dedication “and there should be no room for lackadaisical approach,” the release said.

Joint CEO Liken Koyu and Deputy CEO Shania Kayem Mize were also present at the meeting, it said.