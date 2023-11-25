Govt school students bond with security forces

[ Pisi Zauing ]

PIYONG, 24 Nov: As many as 150 students from the Govt Primary School (GPS) in Nongtaw Khamti, the Govt Higher Secondary School (GHSS) in Piyong, the GHSS in Sompoi, and the GPS in Winko, in Diyun and Piyong circles of Namsai and Changlang districts, participated in an interactive event organised by the Miao battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) at the GHSS here on Thursday.

The event featured quiz, group dance, singing, and tug of war competitions, and the schools were provided with 2,000-ltr Sintex water tanks.

The AR attributed the success of the event to the cooperation extended by the school managements, and reiterated that it would take up many such productive events in the days to come.