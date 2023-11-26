SMC, SDMC training prog

RUKSIN, 25 Nov: To create an environment conducive to learning in the schools, an SMC & SMDC training programme was held at the BRC office here in East Siang district on Saturday.

“School Management Committee (SMC) in the elementary level, and School Management & Development Committee (SMDC) in the secondary level have been constituted at all government schools, in accordance with the RTE Act, 2019,” the East Siang DDSE office informed in a release.

“The SMC and the SMDC play crucial roles in generating awareness and conducting school development activities, putting in place an institutional mechanism at the community level. Under DDSE Odhuk Tabing, academic progress, community mobilisation and participation in the district have seen perceptible changes in many aspects. Positive trend of school enrolment, proper utilisation of the meagre allocated grants, organising co-scholastic activities for students, etc, are a few indicators that reflect the efforts made in this regard,” the release said.

During the programme, East Siang DIET Principal Tapang Taki and advocate Borik Tarang taught the participants “how to strengthen the functions of school developmental plans and activities through combined efforts of the SMC and the SMDC with powers, responsibilities and functions empowered to them,” it said.

The programme, organised by the district education department, was attended by, among others, Ruksin ADC Tajing Jonnom, GHSS Ruksin Principal Tajom Padung, BEO (Academics) John Panyang, Ruksin BEO Tanyo Tapak, and SMC/SMDC members from 43 different schools in Ruksin block, it said.