Awareness session on RTI Act

LUNGLA, 25 Nov: State Information Commissioner (SIC) Sonam Yudron on Saturday conducted an awareness session on the Right to Information (RTI) Act at the ADC’s conference hall here in Tawang district.

Addressing the participants, including Lulgla ADC (i/c) Deewan Mara, Lungla ZPM Thutan Gombu, government officials, and members of the public, the SIC highlighted the importance of “timely information provision by the PIOs to avoid misunderstandings and doubts.”

She suggested “documenting project sites before, during, and after completion, through photography,” and advocated “dissemination of detailed project information on nearby notice boards after completion, enabling public access.”

The SIC stressed the need to “refrain from misleading appellants,” and dwelt on the nuances of maintaining secrecy concerning sensitive information related to national security and personal safety.

The ADC also spoke.

The session allowed the PIOs and the public to raise queries and have their doubts related to the Act cleared. (DIPRO)