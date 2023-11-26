DCM attends Kala Niketan’s silver jubilee celebration

SILAPATHAR, 25 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the silver jubilee celebration of the Kala Niketan here in Assam on Friday.

The event, which was organised in collaboration with Assam’s students & youth affairs advisory committee, also marked the 401st birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Lachit Barphukan.

A book dedicated to Barphukan, titled Mahayodha Lachit, was released during the programme.

Mein, along with other dignitaries present at the programme, paid homage to the legendary hero.

In his address, Mein highlighted Lachit Barphukan’s courage, bravery, resolution and love for his motherland. “‘Lachit’ is more than just a name; he is a symbol of national pride, an awakening, and most importantly, he is one of the reasons why the cultural heritage of Northeast India thrives today,” he said.

Speaking on the “significance of the region’s fearless warriors,” the DCM apprised the participants of “the role of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign in further identifying the unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of Northeast India.”

The event was attended also by, among others, Lok Sabha member Pradan Boruah, Assam cabinet ministers Bimal Borah and Jogen Mohan, Jonai MLA Bhubon Pegu, Silapathar DC Ankur Bharali, sprinter Hima Das, and Arjuna Award winner Nayanmoni Saikia. (DCM’s PR Cell)