APLA celebrates ‘Pink Constitution Day’, to mark passing of Women’s Reservation Bill

Guv, CM participate in Constitution Day celebration

ITANAGAR, 26 Nov: Governor KT Parnaik participated in the Constitution Day celebration at the legislative assembly complex here on 26 November.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh N Singh, Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona and Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, along with members of the state assembly, government officials, members of women’s organisations and students from various schools and colleges also participated in the programme.

The celebration was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, with the theme ‘Pink Constitution Day’, to celebrate the passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill, 2023 (Nari Shakti Vandhan Adhiniyam).

The governor greeted the people on Constitution Day, which commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India. He congratulated the speaker and his team for celebrating the special occasion with a theme to commemorate the women’s reservation bill.

“The Constitution of India grants equality to women and also empowers the state to adopt measures of positive discrimination in favour of women,” he said, adding that, “within the framework of democratic polity, our laws, development policies, plans and programmes have aimed at women’s advancement in different spheres.”

The governor said that empowerment of women involves granting them tools, opportunities and autonomy “to do at free will.” Rectifying discrimination and ensuring fairness and economic empowerment are important, he said, and observed that “education and the spirit of entrepreneurship play a pivotal role.”

Expressing concern over depiction of women in a bad light in movies and entertainment media, Parnaik urged the people to “educate and inculcate values amongst the male children to respect women and girl children.” He said also that “community efforts are binding to support the effort of the government in women empowerment.”

As part of the celebration, the governor administered the pledge to the participants to uphold and abide by the Constitution of India, by reading the Preamble. He also gave away prizes to the winners of competitions, including quiz, extempore speech, calligraphy and mural painting, organised as part of the celebration.

The chief minister in his address recalled the contributions of the constituent assembly, and said that “the framers of the Constitution were aware of the rich diversity of the country and made sincere efforts to ensure that the rights and beliefs of every section of the people of India were taken into account while drafting the Constitution, while making special reference of North East Frontier (Assam) Tribal and Excluded Areas.”

The CM highlighted the initiatives of the state government towards women empowerment, and made special reference to the women entrepreneurship programme to support women’s entrepreneurship and self-reliance. He said that “the state government will take all steps to handhold and provide a platform to women, so that when the nation celebrates Amrit Kaal, the state will be proud of its contributions.”

Rijiju highlighted the importance of the Constitution of India and it’s relevance to the common people, besides his initiative to translate the Constitution book in different languages during his tenure as the union law minister.

Mein said that the Constitution of India “changed the fate of millions of people and provided dignity to every Indian,” and added that “it has a vision for the future and embodies the voice of the people.” Welcoming the women reservation bill, he recalled the women achievers of the state.

Singh in his address said that “if women and children lead the world, there will be more peace and harmony,” and highlighting the background of the passing of the Nari Shakti Vandhan Adhiniyam.

He drew attention to “the enormous contributions of women from epic times and post independence,” and outlined various provisions of the Constitution which provide impetus to the growth, development and opportunities for women.

Sona in his address exhorted the womenfolk to “come out of the cocoon and spread your wings to be part of the developmental and political progress of the state and the nation.” He also highlighted various initiatives of the state legislative secretariat to commemorate the day.

Pongte also spoke.

Students of Rajiv Gandhi University, the Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing & Visually Impaired and Oju Mission presented women empowerment-themed cultural programmes.

Earlier, to commemorate the Constitution Day, the governor unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, titled ‘Into the future’, amid singing of Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajan, ‘Vaishnav Jana To Tene Kahiye’, at the entrance of the state legislative assembly complex. He also felicitated Ashish Bose, the principal sculptor of the statue.

The governor complimented Sona and his team “for the concept and selection of an inspiring and unique statue of the Father of the Nation.” He said that “the statue embodies the core values that guide our nation.” (Raj Bhavan)