Four BJP ZPMs disqualified for defecting to NCP in Keyi Panyor

[ Bengia Ajum ]

YACHULI, 15 May: In a hugely significant move 4 Zilla Parishad members of Keyi Panyor/Lower Subansiri district have been disqualified under the anti-defection law. In an order deputy commissioner of the Keyi Panyor/Lower Subansiri Vivek HP said, “as per provisions of the Arunachal Pradesh Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) Act, 2003 the ZPMs namely Likha Sang Chhore, Gem Aiti, Khoda Dipung and Nilly Likha Tabo have been disqualified from their posts.” Just days ahead of the assembly election these 4 ZPMs, who were elected on BJP ticket had defected to NCP (Ajit Pawar) and supported its candidate during the election.

The BJP had expelled them for anti-party activities and had sought their disqualification. The DC held hearings thrice in which representatives of the BJP and 4 ZPMs argued over the move to disqualify them.

The DC, who conducted hearing, in his disqualification order noted, “It is neither denied nor refuted that the 4 ZP members voluntarily tried to merge with NCP (Ajit Pawar) under the misconception that the bifurcation of the district of Lower Subansiri into Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor districts, the Zilla Parishad also stands bifurcated and that they form more than 2/3rd of the elected member of Zilla Parishad for Keyi Panyor.”

In the undivided Lower Subansiri district there were 20 ZPMs out of which 14 members belong to Ziro I block (Lower Subansiri) and 6 belong to Ziro – II block (now Keyi Panyor).

Further, DC also informed in the order that the matter regarding the bifurcation of Zilla Parishad of undivided Lower Subansiri district was referred to the State Election Commission who vide WT message dated 10/04/2024 replied that the Zilla Parishad has been not yet constituted in respect of Keyi Panyor district.

The BJP had expelled the 4 ZPMs vide their expulsion order dated 07/04/2024 and the request of ZPMs to rejoin the party by withdrawing their resignation has not been considered by the disciplinary action committee of the BJP Arunachal Pradesh.

The DC also said, “it examined whether the disqualification matter can be instituted and orders be issued while the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force.”

“The matter was referred to the Chief Election Officer (CEO) and after obtaining due clarification this order is being pronounced,” DC added.