Kolkata-based US Consulate and YRGCARE launch “Experiencing America” prog in NERIST

[ Rhea Panicker ]

NIRJULI, 15 May: “Experiencing America,” an educational initiative designed for college students of Arunachal Pradesh and Northeastern states in general, was launched at NERIST here on Wednesday by Kolkata-based United States Consulate in collaboration with YRGCARE, a non-profit organization.

The program is designed to broaden awareness of higher education opportunities in the United States.

Students of NERIST participated in large numbers and put forward queries especially, those interested in doing post doctorates.

The initiative was also launched at Rajiv Gandhi University and Himalayan University.

One of the speakers in the event stated that the United States has one of the highest ranking universities such as the MIT, however, the speaker stressed that “one needs guidance to venture out overseas.”

One of the professors of NERIST said, “Changing one’s campus is equally important and that way there will be collaborative research work.”

While addressing the gathering on the occasion, US Consulate Assistant Public Affairs Officer Juan Clar, said, “2.6 lakhs Indians are currently enrolled in the higher learning institutes in the United States. The US is just like India, when it comes to diversity. I strongly suggest you to study in the US.”

“We hope to encourage students in Itanagar, Aizawl, Shillong, Dimapur and Kohima to consider pursuing educational opportunities in the United States by using some of the free resources we offer at the American Center and U.S. Consulate,” added Clar.

The initiative by the US Consulate also aimed at involving parents, faculties and key societal figures, ensuring a comprehensive approach to students’ sensitization and support on the initial roadshow, similar events in the other four cities will occur throughout the year, stated a release from the press and media analyst US Consulate General, Kolkata (Rhea Panicker is an intern, The Arunachal Times)