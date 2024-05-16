State-run govt. schools witness improved AISSCE and CBSE 2023-24 performance

[ Amar Sangno ]

ITANAGAR, 15 May: The government-run schools have made notable improvement in All India Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (AISSCE) and All India Secondary School Examination (AISSE) which were declared on Monday with 73.15 pass percentage in Class XII and 49.38 % pass percentage in Class X Central Board of Secondary Education Examination 2023-24. The total number of students who appeared in Class XII examination was 10,435 of which, 7,633 students passed while, in Class X out of 12,565 students 6,204 students passed.

The state government had set the target of improving performance in board exams by 10 percent last year. The decision was made after consistent dismal performance of the government schools in the CBSE examinations. In 2022-23, the pass percentage of Class X was 39.72 % and that of Class XII was 61.18 %.

Lepa Rada district topped the pass percentage table with 93.33 % in Class XII and Tawang on second spot with 85 % overall pass percentage and Kurung Kumey and Kra Daadi are on third place while East Kameng and Pakke-Kessang recorded lowest pass percentage with 55%. In Class X, Lepa Rada, East Siang and Tawang secured top spot with 77%, 75% and 72% pass percentage respectively, while Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi and Namsai districts recorded lowest pass percentage with 25%, 26% and 27% respectively.

Salma Khatun of Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Roing, Lower Dibang Valley district has topped the All India Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (AISSCE) with 95.6 percentage and 478 total marks followed by Mibom Taggu of GHSS Ruksin, East Siang district with 94.8 percentage total marks 474 and Sonia Degu of GHSS Yingkoing, Upper Siang with 93.6 percentage and 468 marks.

While in Class X, Tage Nomo of Mihin Bagang Government Secondary School, Hapoli, Ziro topped the AISSE with 95 percent and total marks of 475, Lucky Khemani of IGJ GHSS Pasighat and Marto Nyodu of Sainik School Pasighat secured second position with 92.6 percent each and Uday Kumar Verma of GHSS Tezu secured third position with 92.4 percent.