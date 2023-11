ITANAGAR, 26 Nov: Governor KT Parnaik has conveyed greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

“Guru Nanak ji, the founder of Sikhism, is revered for his profound teachings that emphasise spiritualism, justice, and humanism. His messages of love, amity, and equality have left an enduring impact on the cultural and ethical landscape of society,” the governor said.

“May this occasion inspire everyone to follow the ideals of Guru Nanak Dev ji,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)