CM Veteran, Sub-veteran Badminton C’ships concludes

ZIRO, 26 Nov: The Li Ning 10th Chief Minister Veteran and Sub-veteran State Badminton Championship-2023 concluded on 25 November here in Lower Subansiri district.

Organised by the Lower Subansiri Badminton Association, under the aegis of the Arunachal Badminton Association (ASBA), and hosted by the Ziro Badminton Club, the event lived up to its promise of delivering top-notch badminton action.

The inauguration ceremony, held on 22 November, was attended by, among others, M/s PH Construction managing director Puna Hinda and Pistana ZPM Nilly Likha.

The ceremony set the stage for a competition that brought together 206 participants from 21 districts, all vying for glory across various categories, including in men’s singles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles, women’s singles, and women’s doubles in age groups ranging from 35+ to 55+.

The closing ceremony, held with great enthusiasm, was attended by, among others, Green Gold managing director Likha Maj and Lower Subansiri SP Keni Bagra.

Winners of the tournament:

Women’s singles (35+)

1st prize: Taw Yania (Kurung Kumey)

2nd prize: Tarh Kayum (K/Kumey)

3rd prize: Bijum Pul (Anjaw) and Oni Lona (West Siang)

Men’s singles (35+)

1st prize: Nich Taku (Papum Pare)

2nd prize: Open Melo (Lower Dibang Valley)

3rd prize: Dekio Gumja (APPSCB) and Ambita Sonam (East Kameng)

Mixed doubles (35+)

1st prize: Nich Taku (P/Pare) & Boni Yapu (Kamle)

2nd prize: Dekio Gumja (APPSCB) & Yane Kamsar (Kamle)

3rd prize: Barailum Chaitom (Lohit) & Jajim Ama (Anjaw)

Women’s doubles (35+)

1st prize: Tarh Kayum & Taw Yania (K/Kumey)

2nd prize: Jajim Ama (Anjaw) & Pema Lodon (Capital)

3rd prize: Bijum Pul (Anjaw) & Taba Yapi (P/Pare)

Dabura Sonam & Yase Bagang (E/Kameng)

Men’s doubles (35+)

1st prize: Byabang Jamja (Capital) & Dekio Gumja (APPSCB)

2nd prize: Koj Tajang & Sonu Lama (L/Subansiri)

3rd prize: Nich Taku & ST Damo (P/Pare) and Karling Sonam & Yungte Sangyu (E/Kameng)

Women’s singles (40+)

1st prize: Boni Yapu (Kamle)

2nd prize: Yane Kamsar (Kamle)

3rd Prize: Likha Yano (CCBA) and Lina Kaki (CCBA)

Men’s singles (40+)

1st prize: Open Melo (LDV)

2nd prize: Byabang Jamja (Capital)

3rd prize: Harang Sonam (E/Kameng) and Tania Raju (P/Pare)

Women’s doubles (40+)

1st prize: Boni Yupu & Yane Kamsar (Kamle)

2nd prize: Jajim Ama (Anjaw) & Pema Ladon (CCBA)

3rd prize: Minu Mara & Yapak Nasi (U/Subansiri) and Mepung Pangia & Yase Bagang (E/Kameng)

Men’s doubles (40+)

1st prize: Tomar Ango & Toni Bam (Leparada)

2nd prize: Ambra Mena & Open Melo (LDV)

3rd prize: Karling Sonam & Pudom Taku (E/Kameng) and Taba Chayo & Toi Bam (P/Pare)

The tournament, conducted under the chairmanship of NL Togu and Hano Hailang as the organising secretary, was deemed a resounding success, showcasing not only the athletic prowess of the participants but also the spirit of sportsmanship that prevailed throughout the event.

Honorary ASBA general secretary Bamang Tago expressed contentment with the success of the tournaments, and said that more such tournaments should be held in Ziro.